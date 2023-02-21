Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Holdings Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,840,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,226,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

