Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,477 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 548,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $297.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,499,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,726,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

