Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

PFE stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. 1,660,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,473,758. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

