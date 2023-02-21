FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $405.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.