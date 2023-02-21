FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5 %

QCOM stock opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $172.99.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

