FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 2,092 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 195.6% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 259,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 171,779 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.8 %

Shell stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.25) to GBX 2,987 ($35.97) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,528.38.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

