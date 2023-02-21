FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $11.78 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

