FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $6.52 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,020 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

