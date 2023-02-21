FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $8.12 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,432 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,387 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $188.60 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.03 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

