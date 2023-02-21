FlatQube (QUBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,236.47

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $44.19 million and approximately $9,236.47 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00012238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.89711327 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,240.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

