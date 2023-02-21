FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 301,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 482,416 shares.The stock last traded at $34.91 and had previously closed at $34.92.

FLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FLEX LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 85.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

