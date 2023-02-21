Flex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,319 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $39,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flex Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 818,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Flex has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.