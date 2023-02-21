Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Flowserve Stock Down 2.9 %

Flowserve stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,761. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $25,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $25,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $14,429,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Flowserve by 3,041.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 243,903 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

