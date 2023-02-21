Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-$1.75 EPS.

Flowserve Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:FLS traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. 1,013,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

