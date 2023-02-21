Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. 57,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 189,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.