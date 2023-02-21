freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.84

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

freenet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

