Frontier Market Capitalization Hits $24.33 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $24.33 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00419154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,844.37 or 0.27765532 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

