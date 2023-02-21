G999 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $13,322.54 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00085812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00056529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00028070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001132 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network."

