Gas Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $218.73 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Gas has a market cap of $218.73 million and $106.29 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00015363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
