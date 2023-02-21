Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 883,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 669,802 shares.The stock last traded at $14.02 and had previously closed at $14.16.

GTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

