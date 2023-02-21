Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 883,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 669,802 shares.The stock last traded at $14.02 and had previously closed at $14.16.
GTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
