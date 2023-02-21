GateToken Price Tops $4.93 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $533.62 million and $2.02 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.93 or 0.00020368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029692 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00214073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.87 or 1.00005997 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002643 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.95295015 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,764,520.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

