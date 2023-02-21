Getty Realty (GTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 19.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

