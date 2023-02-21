Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $41.10.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.
