Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.67. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 3,010,668 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $447,634.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,031,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,115,765.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,777,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,143,503 in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.