Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 54,360 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 90,710 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. 343,255 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

