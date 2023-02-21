Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 EPS.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,627. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

