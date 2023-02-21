Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Trading Down 0.2%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31.45 ($0.38). 124,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 196,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.29.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.