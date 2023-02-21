Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.90 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

