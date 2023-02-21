GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee Sells 76,011 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GoPro Price Performance
GPRO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,563. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $845.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.
Institutional Trading of GoPro
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoPro (GPRO)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.