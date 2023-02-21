GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee Sells 76,011 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,563. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $845.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

GoPro Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after buying an additional 1,531,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 810,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,334,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 762,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

