Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.22 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $76.22 million and approximately $142,908.36 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

