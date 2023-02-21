Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $544.59 million 2.63 $142.22 million $1.14 9.94 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 1.59 $68.35 million ($0.74) -8.12

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ladder Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 26.11% 7.97% 2.04% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -13.86% 3.74% 0.98%

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Ladder Capital pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ladder Capital and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 0 3 0 2.50

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.59%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment consists of all the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping center, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

