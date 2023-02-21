Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Grieg Seafood ASA to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

GRGSF opened at $7.85 on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.