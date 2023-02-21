Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,781,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 925,235 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Grifols by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

