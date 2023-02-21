Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,781,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 925,235 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $10.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Down 9.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Read More
