Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Position Lifted by Flat Footed LLC

Flat Footed LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. Grifols makes up approximately 6.3% of Flat Footed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flat Footed LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $34,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Grifols by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

