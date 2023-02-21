Grin Price Tops $0.0689 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $853,361.08 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,097.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00392825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00093464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00654159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00590163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00179934 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

