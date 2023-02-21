Guild of Guardians Price Tops $0.0849 on Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and $704,084.40 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

