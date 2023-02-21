GWA Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.47.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and CLARK brands.

