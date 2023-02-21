Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $862.08 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,260. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $5,001,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

