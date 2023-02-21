Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %

ETR:HHFA opened at €12.80 ($13.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.22. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €10.78 ($11.47) and a 52-week high of €21.34 ($22.70).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.