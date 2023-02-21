Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

