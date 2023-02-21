Harri Kytomaa Sells 350 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harri Kytomaa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exponent alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $37,450.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,729. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Exponent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.