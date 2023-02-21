Harvest Finance Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $43.23 or 0.00175778 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $29.45 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00418224 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.27703917 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

