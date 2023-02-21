Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. 113,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

