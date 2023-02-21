HBK Investments L P Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

HBK Investments L P cut its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,865 shares during the quarter. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities accounts for about 0.1% of HBK Investments L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HBK Investments L P owned 3.71% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of LEGA remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

