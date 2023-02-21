HBK Investments L P Invests $4 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $17.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.97. 428,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,262. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

