HBK Investments L P Lowers Holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

HBK Investments L P cut its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,432 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 5.66% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $759,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,295. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

