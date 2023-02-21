HBK Investments L P Purchases New Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $12,973,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 470.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 328,990 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altus Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 247,897 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $2,280,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

AMPS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 337,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,710. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

