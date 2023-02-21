HBK Investments L P Reduces Holdings in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET)

HBK Investments L P reduced its holdings in shares of ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,800 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.46% of ST Energy Transition I worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ST Energy Transition I during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ST Energy Transition I alerts:

ST Energy Transition I Price Performance

Shares of STET stock remained flat at $10.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,350. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

ST Energy Transition I Profile

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ST Energy Transition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ST Energy Transition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.