HBK Investments L P Reduces Stock Position in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET)

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in shares of ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,800 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.46% of ST Energy Transition I worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in ST Energy Transition I in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST Energy Transition I Price Performance

Shares of ST Energy Transition I stock remained flat at $10.33 on Tuesday. 8,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,350. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

ST Energy Transition I Profile

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

