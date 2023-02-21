HBK Investments L P Sells 19,800 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

HBK Investments L P lessened its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHC. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $2,958,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. 137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,377. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

